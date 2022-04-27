Lana Del Rey shares video of Indian charity, fans appreciate the shoutout. Watch

36-year-old singer-songwriter, Lana Del Rey, recently took to her Instagram page in order to share a heartwarming video of an Indian charitable organisation. She is known to post videos and photos that inspire her along with regular posts that celebrities often upload. Her recent share has made many thank her for promoting this charitable cause.

After Lana shared this video on April 14, some people questioned if her page had been hacked. But contrary to that notion, she continued posting normally after this as well. This made it quite clear to her fans and followers that she simply wanted to acknowledge the noble efforts of this charity that is on Instagram by the name Vickyraj. It is a non-profit organisation run by a man who visits charities regularly.

The video was shared on Instagram by Lana Del Rey with a caption and a tag that credits the videos to the original poster. The caption appreciatively reads, “My personal hero.” The three videos that were posted by Lana Del Rey show how the man visits charities and hands over items of daily need and the like.

Watch the video right here:

The video has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop lauding the charitable efforts and Lana’s appreciation for it. It has also received more than 3.6 lakh likes on it so far. The non-profit organisation's Instagram page now has more than 2.3 lakh followers on it.

An Instagram user wrote, “You are an angel Lana, we love you.” “The world needs more kindness like this,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I’m praying that even more people like him come into this world and make it better for the next generations to come.”

What are your thoughts on these shares by Lana Del Rey?