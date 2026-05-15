'Landlord verbally abused and threatened me’: Bengaluru tenant seeks internet's advice over deposit dispute

Bengaluru’s tenant-landlord disputes often find their way to social media, with residents frequently sharing stories about security deposit deductions, strict housing rules and disagreements with property owners. Amid this, a Bengaluru resident has shared his ordeal with an allegedly abusive landlord, claiming he was verbally threatened in front of guests and later asked to vacate the rented house despite having paid rent on time for 9 months.

The tenant said that his guests witnessed the argument and heard the alleged threat. (Pexels/Representational image)

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In a post shared on Reddit, the tenant said he had moved into the rental property around 9 months ago after paying a ₹40,000 security deposit. The monthly rent was ₹14,000 and the rental agreement reportedly included a clause allowing the landlord to deduct one month’s rent from the deposit when the tenant vacates the property.

The resident claimed that the landlord’s behaviour had been deteriorating for months, with frequent complaints and rude interactions prompting him to start searching for another place. However, the situation escalated recently when the landlord confronted him while guests were visiting his home.

“My landlord came and started shouting and continuously verbally abusing me right in front of everyone. It was humiliating,” the tenant wrote. He also said that the landlord allegedly threatened him, saying, “If you don’t come down, something bad will happen.”

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{{^usCountry}} The tenant said that his guests witnessed the argument and heard the alleged threat. He also claimed that the landlord later sent him a text message asking him to vacate the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tenant said that his guests witnessed the argument and heard the alleged threat. He also claimed that the landlord later sent him a text message asking him to vacate the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking advice online, the resident questioned whether the landlord could still deduct ₹14,000 from the security deposit despite allegedly forcing him to move out. “Since THEY texted me to vacate, can they still legally deduct ₹14,000 from my deposit? I feel like I’m not voluntarily leaving — they’re forcing me out,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking advice online, the resident questioned whether the landlord could still deduct ₹14,000 from the security deposit despite allegedly forcing him to move out. “Since THEY texted me to vacate, can they still legally deduct ₹14,000 from my deposit? I feel like I’m not voluntarily leaving — they’re forcing me out,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tenant added that he had already drafted a legal notice demanding the return of the full ₹40,000 deposit and said he wanted to resolve the matter peacefully without going to court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tenant added that he had already drafted a legal notice demanding the return of the full ₹40,000 deposit and said he wanted to resolve the matter peacefully without going to court. {{/usCountry}}

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He also listed the evidence he claimed to possess, including screenshots of the text message asking him to vacate, witnesses to the alleged verbal abuse and threat, and records of 9 months of on-time rent payments.

(Also Read: 'Why is Bangalore rental situation this bad?': Woman says landlord ‘randomly’ hiked rent by ₹4,000 a month)

Social media reactions

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The post drew several responses online, with users sharing warnings and advice based on their own experiences.

“Even the legal system here will tend to favour the local I'll say and what I think is that your landlord is not going to stop at deducting only painting charge , he most probably is going to deduct more,” one user commented.

“One month deduction is pretty standard, you're not going to get that back. For their behaviour tho, would suggest moving out first and then taking police/legal action,” commented another.

“Just send one legal notice, lawyer ko bol letterhead ya fir, 100rs ke bond bana dega… Paise bhi wapis karega saare,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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