Lassi seller earning 80,000 builds two-storey house: ‘Hamare paas makan hi nahi tha’

A moving street interview shared by digital creator Upen Verma has captured the internet's heart, highlighting a Delhi lassi seller's incredible journey from tragedy to success. The man opened up about his struggles after losing his father at a young age while living in extreme poverty. Earning just ₹250 a day initially, he took on full responsibility for his family at age 11. Through decades of relentless effort, he eventually built a home in Uttar Pradesh.

A digital content creator’s street interview with a lassi seller in Delhi. (Instagram/@upenverma)

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“Real stories > Motivation. This was just a random conversation but turned out to be real motivational lesson for me. It just proves anything is possible when you put your heart and soul into it,” Verma wrote on Instagram while posting the video of the interaction.

“Working since I was 11”

(Translated from Hindi, here is an excerpt from the conversation between Upen Verma and the lassi seller.)

“If you could ask God for one thing, what would it be?” Verma asked the lassi seller. The man replied, “My father's life. In my life, I used to think that I didn't even have a house. And because of that, my father passed away.”

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The man continued, “I have been working hard since I was 11 years old. When my father passed away, we didn't even have a house to live in.”

He recalled that after his father passed away, he took on the responsibility of his household. Over the years, he married off his siblings and also tied the knot himself. Not just that, he also built a house for his family in Uttar Pradesh.

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The man told Verma that he used to earn ₹250 a day when his father was still alive. However, now he works in Delhi, selling lassi, and earns nearly ₹80,000 a month. “Now, by the grace of God, I am earning well. I earn Rs. 80-90,000 a month. Today… I built this house.”

When Verma asked if he had something to say to those who think nothing can happen in their life, the man advised, “There is nothing like that, my friends. Work hard. If you don't stop working hard, God is there to bless you. One day, you will become a great man.”

As the street interview concluded, Verma shared that the interaction with the man was one of the most amazing experiences he has ever recorded. “And this also shows that if you want to achieve anything, you can do it. All you need is determination to succeed. That's all,” Verma concluded.

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How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Wow. Thank you for sharing such a motivational story of a hardworking person.” Another commented, “Genuinely my favourite video on the internet.”

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A third expressed, “Such an inspiring story with so many harsh realities. Good deeds open if you are including that content.” A fourth wrote, “This is really admirable… Working consistently with discipline will always make us successful... thanks.”