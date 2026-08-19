US CEO claims Indian man offered to work for free, says now he earns ₹4.7 lakh monthly
The US-based CEO claimed an Indian man offered to work for free before proving his worth and landing a paid role.
A CEO’s post about hiring a young Indian man who initially offered to work for free has sparked intense online debate. Entrepreneur Mickey Hardy revealed the employee now earns on a commission model after proving his worth. While Hardy pitched the story as a lesson in creating economic value, social media users were quickly divided, with critics calling it e exploitation and supporters praising the worker's hustle.
“I recently hired a kid in India who offered to work for free. He asked for nothing. He just wanted an opportunity to prove he could create value. Once he did, I moved him into a commission only role,” American CEO Mickey Hardy wrote on X.
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Explaining the working model, the entrepreneur continued, “The model is simple: eat what you kill. He earns 20% of the profit he generates. His job is outreach and growing our media assets.”
The CEO claimed that although he had offered to work for free, the Indian man now earns $5,000 per month (approximately ₹4.7 lakh).
“Today, he is making close to $5,000 per month and repeatedly tells me how much the opportunity has changed his life and his family's life.”
Hardy said that the incident has a lesson for “anyone struggling to find work”.
“Find someone you want to work with. Figure out what they need. Create value for them before they ever have to ask you for it. Make yourself economically undeniable. Opportunity tends to find people who have already proven they deserve it.”
The CEO further invited others to reach out to him via DM. He also shared what people shouldn’t write while reaching out to him.
“Pls do not dm me: ‘I'm a hard worker let me help’. state:- What you do. Why I need it. What your strategy is.”
How did social media react?
The post prompted mixed reactions on X. While some praised the Indian man for his grit and the CEO for hiring him, others argued that it was exploitation.
An individual posted, “No doubt you are great at betting on people. You have developed a great sense of judgement.” Another commented, “I like the idea of proving your value first instead of waiting for someone to hire you.”
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A third expressed, “This isn’t pure opportunity. It’s taking advantage of a kid in India willing to work for free because the alternatives are worse. He creates the value, you keep 80%. $5k only looks good because of the wage gap. This is just pure bull s**t.”
A fourth wrote, “Offering to work for free isn’t the impressive part. Creating enough value that someone quickly wants to pay you is.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More