Lawyer lists 'absurd reasons' for people's divorce. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 16, 2023 11:39 AM IST

The list of reasons for a divorce caught the attention of many people. Several were in disbelief over the reasons.

A lawyer took to social media to share some of the 'absurd reasons' for which people have filed a divorce. Since the clip was shared on social media, it has gone viral with millions of views.

Lawyer shared a few reasons for which people get divorced. (Instagram/@Tanya Appachu Kaul)

Tanya Appachu Kaul shared the video on Instagram, where she listed these different reasons. A text inlay on the video reveals that people have filed for a divorce over the "wife being dressed in a vulgar manner during honeymoon." She further reveals more reasons, such as "husband gives too much love and affection, and doesn't fight, husband is preparing for UPSC exam and is unable to give time, and wife refused to touch husband's feet." Lastly, she states, "wife can't cook and had to leave for work without having breakfast," as a reason.

Take a look at the video shared by Tanya Appachu Kaul here:

This post was shared on October 3. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 1.6 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions on these reasons for divorce.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Second reason is a masterclass in human psychology, something to be extensively researched about."

"And if a woman is more successful at work than her man, she is considered a threat!" commented a second.

A third shared, "Some people should stay single forever."

"The institution of family should be on the pillar of love-affection, not marriage," posted a fourth.

