Leaked memo reveals Elon Musk’s private jet habits: 'Chilly cabin, dim lights, no small talk'

Details about world's richest man Elon Musk's flying habits have been spilled by a leaked memo which was stolen during a cyberattack on NetJets, a private jet company, according to a Bloomberg report. This isn’t the first time Elon Musk’s private jet habits have drawn attention.(REUTERS)

During the attack, hackers accessed many internal documents which included a memo which provided special details about how the SpaceX CEO wanted to be served on his flights and what he prefers to do while flying.

The memo says Musk is a “nice, laid-back” passenger but does not enjoy small talk and enjoys taking naps even on short trips. It mentioned that the Tesla CEO isn’t too worried about fuel efficiency and wants a flight that’s fast and direct.

According to the memo from November 2024, Musk has specific rules for his jet. He likes the cabin set at a chilly 18 degree Celsius and prefers dim lighting. He also asks for passenger air vents be turned off to keep the cabin quieter.

‘Does not need help’

“Mr. Musk considers himself self-sufficient and does not need help with technology — if he does, he will ask," an instruction to the crew read.

According to Bloomberg, NetJets didn’t confirm whether the leaked document was real, but insiders say it’s routine for their flight attendants to carry “passenger service plans” to cater to each client’s preferences.

This isn’t the first time Elon Musk’s private jet habits have drawn attention. Last year, he shut down a social media account that tracked his plane. While Musk is famously outspoken online, he’s notably private about his daily routines—making this leak especially intriguing.

NetJets is currently investigating the breach, which reportedly happened after a hacker tricked an employee into giving up their login credentials.

