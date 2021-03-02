Home / Trending / Leave everything you’re doing and watch Audrey the cockatoo’s happy dance with her human
The clip starts with Audrey and her human dancing freely to the song Drop ‘Em Out by Wheeler Walker Jr.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:14 PM IST
The cockatoo’s groovy moves and head-bobbing paired with the man’s carefree dance is enough to make anyone smile widely.(Instagram/@kristin_sitova)

Cockatoos are great sources of entertainment when it comes to dancing. Case in point, this cockatoo named Audrey’s moves are what you need to smile today. Shared on Instagram by Audrey’s human Kristin Sitova, the happy clip will make you a fan of the rescue cockatoo.

The clip starts with Audrey and her human dancing freely to the song Drop ‘Em Out by Wheeler Walker Jr. The cockatoo’s groovy moves and head-bobbing paired with the man’s carefree dance is enough to make anyone smile widely. "I think today’s dance session confirms that Audrey loves country music,” reads the caption shared alongside the recording.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on February 28, the clip has garnered over 1,700 likes and many comments. People found Audrey’s happy dance to be delightful and entertaining. Many expressed how the video made their day.

“So good! I love seeing them dance together,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love watching those two dance and get weird together lol. Thank you sharing,” commented another. “This is priceless,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Audrey the cockatoo’s happy dance?

