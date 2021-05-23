Leave what you’re doing and see the world from the eyes of a corgi. Clip is aww-worthy

There are many videos on the Internet that capture the life of doggos from the point of view of their humans. But have you ever seen the world from a doggo’s view? If not, then let this Instagram video featuring Maxine the fluffy corgi, amaze you. The video shows some adorable footage from a small camera set on Maxine’s back by her human to capture her daily adventures. We assure you that you will be saying aww repeatedly after watching this clip.

The video starts with Maxine walking around with the camera fastened to her back. As the clip goes on, the footage shows the little doggo running around the dog park gleefully while trying to make as many doggo friends as possible.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 23, the clip has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable doggo’s adventures. Many showered the comments section with heart emojis and virtual pets for Maxine. Others simply expressed how delightful the fluffy corgi’s park run was.

“I didn’t know I needed a corgi cam today, but thank you!” said an Instagram user. “So cute! The music is on point too,” wrote another. “Life from a corgi point,” commented a third.

Did you enjoy this corgi cam footage too?