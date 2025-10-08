Left Jabalpur with 80,000, now lives in Burj Khalifa: Indian businessman opens up about his remarkable rise

From leaving Jabalpur with just ₹80,000 to living in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Satish Sanpal’s journey is a story of resilience, ambition, and perseverance. The Indian businessman, who made headlines earlier this year for gifting his one-year-old daughter a custom pink Rolls-Royce, has now opened up about the values that shaped his success and the lessons he learned from early failures. Satish Sanpal is the founder and chairman of ANAX Developments.(Instagram/@satish.sanpal)

In a conversation with Curly Tales’ Kamya Jani, Sanpal, who is the founder and chairman of ANAX Developments, recalled how he set out for Dubai at the age of 15 to start his business venture. With limited resources and no safety net, he faced a string of setbacks in his initial years. “My mom gave me ₹80,000. I used to trust people and give them credit, and they wouldn’t return that money. I have been cheated a lot,” he shared.

The businessman went on to highlight two key ingredients for success - hard work and luck. “If luck is on your side and if you’re working hard, so even luck will ask you to work harder and then it will eventually come to you,” he said. “Stay positive, think positive about everything. When a person faces disrespect, it actually pushes them forward a lot.”

In the interview, Sanpal also revealed that he was once disrespected during his growing-up days, which pushed him to work harder. “There are many things in life that hurt you deep down inside. So that’s why it feels like you want to make money, you have got to do this or that,” he said.

Who is Satish Sanpal?

Sanpal is one of Dubai’s most recognisable Indian entrepreneurs. He resides in the iconic Burj Khalifa and owns five custom-made Rolls-Royce cars. Along with his wife, British-Pakistani entrepreneur Tabinda Sanpal, and their daughter, he is now preparing to move into a sprawling mansion in Dubai Hills. “The house has over 60 doors and is built across 50,000 square feet,” Tabinda revealed, adding that the property reflects their family’s dream home.

Sanpal caused a stir on social media earlier this year after he gifted a custom pink Rolls-Royce to his one-year-old daughter for Father's Day. Before that, Sanpal made headlines for celebrating his daughter’s first birthday at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. The ultra-luxurious celebration included popular Bollywood celebrities like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Atif Aslam and Nora Fatehi.