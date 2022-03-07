Leopard released into the wild after being rescued in UP’s Meerut. Watch

Wild animals belong to the jungle. However, there are many instances when wild animals such as leopards or bears come to places inhabited by humans and have to be rescued. Videos of such wild animals being released back into the wild are always a treat to watch. Like this video of posted on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service officer of a leopard being released into its natural habitat in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

IFS officer Ramesh Pandey posted the video on Twitter on March 5 and it has got more than 11,000 views so far.

In the video, a man is seen releasing the leopard by opening its cage at the back of a pickup truck. Within seconds, the wild cat climbs out of the truck and makes a run for the forest after crossing a shallow water body.

“It’s always satisfying for the field staffs to rewild the rescued animals back to their habitats. Kudos to DFO Meerut and team for a successful leopard rescue and release,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“Thank god he is safe and sound. This wild cat was seen near to my in-laws home yesterday. I was worried of kids and even his safety. Well thanks sir and thanks to the police people as well who made this rescue operation gently,” a Twitter user commented on the post. “Most happy 12 seconds on Twitter today,” another said.

Another IFS officer Rajesh Kumar took to Twitter to share about the incident. He thanked his seniors and rescue team members along with the local public for the rescue operation. He said it was really a tough task to do the rescue in a densely populated area. He also wished all the best to the leopard, whom they had named Pallav.

See his tweet below:

