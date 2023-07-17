The internet has a wide variety of content to offer, and among such clips if anything that often goes viral are animal-related videos. Whether it’s a clip of a bear rescue, a snake entering a home, or even clips of wildlife hunting other animals, such content grabs the attention of many. Now, another such clip has gone viral on social media. It shows a leopard chasing a monkey in the trees.

Leopard takes massive leap from a tree, catches monkey by its claws.(Twitter/@SusantaNanda)

What is shown in the video?

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. The clip begins to show a leopard running around after a monkey. It even climbs the tree and tries to catch the monkey by jumping after it. Then when it isn't able to capture the money, the leopard tries again. This time, when the leopard makes a lunge from the tree, it is able to capture the monkey. In the caption of the post, IFS Susanta Nanda wrote, "This is why Leopards are known as most opportunistic and versatile hunters."

Watch the video of the leopard hunting the monkey here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than three lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received over 4,000 likes. Many have even shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions to this viral video here:

An individual commented, "Leopards have incredible strength and can climb as high as 50 feet (15 meters) up a favorite tree while holding a fresh kill in its mouth, even one larger and heavier than themselves! They stash food up high so other predators such as lions or hyenas can't get it." A second added, "Sir, your videos are really incredible as these give us an important insight into wildlife." A third expressed, "They are most efficient hunters amongst big cats for their arboreal nature. They are swift, skillful, and extremely strong." "They can go where their prey goes! What a beautifully evolved animal. Poor monkey though," wrote a fourth.

