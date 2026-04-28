‘Life after passing out from IIT’: Techie breaks down 73,000 monthly living expenses in Pune

An IIT alumnus and software engineer recently took to social media to break down his monthly living expenses in Pune. Living alone in a 1BHK, the 26-year-old revealed that his largest financial commitment is rent, which costs him ₹24,000 per month. His detailed breakdown covers everything from groceries and petrol to gym memberships and software subscriptions. Beyond just spending, he also highlighted his disciplined approach to wealth-building, disclosing that he sets aside ₹20,000 per month for SIP investments.

The techie who shared his monthly expenses while living in Pune. (Instagram/@akash.seees)

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“My monthly expenses as a software engineer in Pune,” Akash Varude wrote as he shared the video. He recently joined Instagram and has two more videos on his profile.

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In one of them, he shared his thoughts on ChatGPT, and the other is about the “best advice” he has ever heard.

In the video about living expenses, he shared that his rent is his “biggest expense,” and it comes to around ₹24,000 for a 1 BHK. He then lists all the items he spends on each month, including subscriptions, food, and even investments.

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{{^usCountry}} His video opens with a text insert that reads, “Life after passing out from IIT.” He then says, “How much do I spend in a month as a 26-year-old software engineer living alone in Pune?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His video opens with a text insert that reads, “Life after passing out from IIT.” He then says, “How much do I spend in a month as a 26-year-old software engineer living alone in Pune?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While talking about his rent, he gives a quick tour of the flat. He then says he spends ₹2,500 on the gym, ₹900 on electricity and gas, and ₹4,000 on software subscriptions and phone bill combined. He says that his Wi-Fi bill is reimbursed by his company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While talking about his rent, he gives a quick tour of the flat. He then says he spends ₹2,500 on the gym, ₹900 on electricity and gas, and ₹4,000 on software subscriptions and phone bill combined. He says that his Wi-Fi bill is reimbursed by his company. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “On weekends, I do go out and visit some places, so that’s roughly around ₹5,000, another ₹3,000 goes into ordering food or eating outside. Since I cook my own meal, the groceries are ₹2,000,” Varude continues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On weekends, I do go out and visit some places, so that’s roughly around ₹5,000, another ₹3,000 goes into ordering food or eating outside. Since I cook my own meal, the groceries are ₹2,000,” Varude continues. {{/usCountry}}

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He adds, “I usually travel by my bike and that’s why I spend around ₹1,500 for petrol. Then there is the shopping that includes the necessary things required for the home, clothes, or whatever I need for that month. I usually keep it around ₹10,000.”

In addition to his expenses, he also has a savings plan and invests around ₹20,000 each month in SIPS. “Whatever is left after all of these, I don’t usually spend. Either it goes into saving or I reinvest it.”

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According to his LinkedIn profile, Varude completed his B.Tech from MIT Academy of Engineering, Alandi, Pune. He then pursued M.Tech at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

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After completing his studies, he worked for 6 months as a software engineer and then as a research assistant at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. He also worked as a teaching assistant at his alma mater for two years. Currently, he is working with a software development company.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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