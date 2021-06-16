Lightning strikes car’s antenna in Florida, leaves crack in road. See pics

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The driver of the car, identified as Ernesto Delhonte, thankfully escaped the incident unharmed.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Florida Highway Patrol shared the picture on Twitter.(Twitter/@FHPSWFL)

A post shared by Florida Highway Patrol on Twitter has created a buzz online. They shared three pictures to show the aftermath of lightning that struck a vehicle’s antenna and resulted in a crack on the road.

“Lightning struck the antenna portion of this Nissan on I75 in Broward County at mm 30.5! It damaged the electrical system of the car and left a 7 foot long pavement gouge! Thankfully there were no injuries!!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The driver of the car, identified as Ernesto Delhonte, thankfully escaped the incident unharmed. "I saw a light and... I don't know what happened. But I survived. I am alive. It's a miracle for me,” he told WPLG.

“The electrical impulse from the lightning damaged the electrical system of the vehicle and it discharged on the ground just beneath the vehicle where it created a 7-foot (gouge) in the asphalt of the right lane,” Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes told told WPLG.

Take a look at the pictures:

