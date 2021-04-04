Home / Trending / ‘Like mother, like son’: Panda mom accompanies cub for a climb. Watch cute video
‘Like mother, like son’: Panda mom accompanies cub for a climb. Watch cute video

The video shows giant panda mother Mei Xiang accompanying her cub Xiao Qi Ji for a climb.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 03:16 PM IST
The image shows mother and son panda duo named Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)

Guess what’s black and white, furry, and can spark a flurry of “awws”? Yes, it’s a panda. And, videos featuring this animal never fail to win people over. Case in point, this clip shared on Smithsonian's National Zoo’s Instagram page which shows giant panda mother Mei Xiang with her cub Xiao Qi Ji.

“#PandaStory: Like Mother, Like Son. Recently, giant panda mother Mei Xiang accompanied Xiao Qi Ji, for a climb!” they wrote while sharing the video.

Since being posted a day ago, the video has already gathered over 45,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

Smriti Irani shares selfie with this interesting caption. Seen it yet?

Couple married for 72 years spills their secrets in this sweet video

Firefighters rescue squirrel with head stuck in a tree in Austin, Texas. Watch

Washington Sundar names his dog after this famous venue, shares pic with pooch

“This panda family is the absolute best. I can't believe Xiao Qi Ji weighs 36 pounds now. All of you have certainly made a difficult year so much better. Thank you,” shared an Instagram user. “Such a PRECIOUS video! I have been following this little one since birth. I can't believe how big he is now!” wrote another. “Love seeing him run in the grass! He’s the cutest! He’s such a joy to watch,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

trending

