Limping dog tied to a pole, saved by animal rescue team

In a heartwarming video that has moved people to tears, you can see how a dog tied down on a pole was rescued by an animal rescue team. The video was shared by the Instagram handle @bullu_bow_bow. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Many people thanked the rescue team for their brilliant efforts. Snapshot of the dog who had bent legs.(Instagram/@bullu_bow_bow)

The video opens to show a dog tied to a pole. As the animal rescue team comes across it, they quickly take it back to their home and take care of it. Further in the video, they show how the dog’s health has progressed. It can be seen running around in a ground instead of limping. (Also Read: Man risks life to rescue dog trapped in raging waters in Chandigarh)

In the caption of the post, @bullu_bow_bow wrote, “He was left tied on the pole by a nearby shop owner who didn't want to take care of him because of his bent legs so we brought him home with us.”

Watch the video of the dog being rescued here:

This post was shared on September 17. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 98,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Several people were impressed by the team’s efforts to rescue the pooch.

Here’s what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, “Please take care of him, big respect to you guys.”

Another said, “God bless you with everything.”

A third commented, “Thank you for your love and care.”

A fourth shared, “People like you, make the world a better place. Thank you on behalf of all the pure souls.”

“Incredible! Loads of blessings for you and your precious pack,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth added, “What an amazing work. Keep bringing hope into the lives of the innocent.”

Many others have reacted to the video using heart and clapping emojis.

