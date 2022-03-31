LinkedIn’s reply to Twitter’s ‘You good’ post is something you wish would happen at work

Twitter’s official handle on the micro-blogging platform often shares tweets that are random. However, those tweets never fail to capture people’s attention, including that of the brands. Case in point, their latest share that has now prompted many, including several brands, to come up with various responses. And there is a chance that the reply by LinkedIn is something you wish would happen in your professional life.

Twitter simply wrote two words in their post. “You good?” they shared. Can you guess what LinkedIn replied? They posted something which when happens make working professionals very happy. “A meeting that could have been an email actually did become an email, so I'm feeling great,” wrote the online professional network.

Take a look at the exchange:

The post by Twitter, till now, has gathered more than 2.9 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. LinkedIn’s response too gathered more than one thousand likes.

Twitter’s post also prompted responses from several other brands. Just like this exchange with McDonald’s.

The food chain wrote, “You can pick up your 61.1 million McNuggets with Szechuan Sauce tomorrow. ” To which, Twitter replied, “We ordered those 5 months ago… we want snack wraps now.” Guess what McDonald’s wrote in response? Take a look:

As for the social media platform Reddit, they wrote, “Spent the morning looking at Shrek memes. Can't complain.” Xbox very politely asked this, “We're good. You good?”

The official Twitter profile dedicated to the Empire State Building also joined in on the fun and wittily shared, “I’m building.”

Some tweeple too came up with funny responses. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Twitter just asked a question people hope their friends did.” To which, the micro-blogging site replied, “Are we friends?”

What are your thoughts on the online exchange between Twitter and LinkedIn?

