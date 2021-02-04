Home / Trending / Lion cub rescued from trap near Gir forest in Gujarat
Lion cub rescued from trap near Gir forest in Gujarat

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The cub, which was trapped by its leg, was rescued and sent to a care centre for treatment. (representational image)(Unsplash)

A lion cub trapped in a snare on the outskirts of Prachi village in Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat was rescued on Wednesday, a Forest department official said.

Though the department didn't reveal details of the incident, the involvement of poachers is suspected.

In a related development, forest officials from adjoining Junagadh district nabbed four persons who were trying to flee in a car, the department said in a release.

The four persons included a man who fled from a hospital in Talala taluka in Gir Somnath district while undergoing treatment for a lion attack at Prachi.

The statement said a team of forest officials rushed to a place near Prachi, which is close to the Girforest, after getting a message that a lion had attacked a person.

Upon reaching there, officials found a lion cub trapped in a snare, the statement said.

After some efforts, they also found a man who was attacked by a lion.

While the cub, which was trapped by its leg, was rescued and sent to a care centre for treatment, the injured man was referred to a hospital in Talala town, but he fled.

Later, four suspects, including the injured man, were nabbed near Vadala village in Junagadh district when they were trying to flee in a vehicle, the statement said.

While the injured man has been referred to Junagadh civil hospital, three others were detained for questioning, it said.

