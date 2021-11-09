Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'Lion' doggo walks with a lovely but fake mane. Viral video takes over Instagram
'Lion' doggo walks with a lovely but fake mane. Viral video takes over Instagram

A doggo is dressed as a lion where it wears a fake mane. The video has gone massively viral on Instagram Reels.
This doggo is dressed as lion in this viral video. (instagram/@dailygameofficial)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 10:28 AM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Pretty much all pet parents love to dress their cute pets up in the most adorable of attires and quirkiest of getups. The pet parent who must have been behind this viral video on Instagram is no different. In it, we can see a dog walking with a lot of style while wearing a fake mane.

“Omg. What’s that!” reads the caption to this video that has won hearts all over the world. The clip opens to show the animal walking in a filed amid people. It is reactions of the onlookers that make the video even more entertaining.

Take a look at the viral video of the suave doggo right here:

This video has caused waves all over the Internet. So much so, that it has garnered over 59.7 million views.

“Low budget lion,'' joked one Instagram user. While another said “first copy lion”. Another viewer cracked a joke and wrote, “it looks like an Android phone which has an iOS ringtone”. “Is the dog wearing a wig?” asked another.

What are your thoughts on this doggo slash undercover lion who walks with a lot of swagger?

