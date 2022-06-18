Lioness moves stealthily towards man sitting in a jeep. Watch fascinating video

People go on animal safaris and wish they could see wild cats like lions in their natural habitats. There is something majestical about the king of the jungle when it is in the forest. People consider themselves lucky if they get to see lions up close on a wildlife safari. However, this video of a man who is seen sitting in a jeep got the chance to view a lion that was too close for comfort. The video is astonishing to watch and may give you goosebumps.

The video was posted on the Instagram page everseensa, a travel company. The video was posted two days ago and it has received 2.5 million views so far, making it viral. The video shows the man sitting on a seat that is attached to the front of a jeep. He has binoculars in his hand as he looks like he is looking to spot animals in the forest. However, what he doesn’t realise is that a lioness is stealthily moving towards him. The lioness stares at the man and it is very close to him which is fascinating to watch.

“What would you do???” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“What a capture!!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Oh wow! That is definitely a close encounter! Beautiful safari moment,” wrote another. “Stay calm and enjoy the beauty of lions,” said a third. “Wow what a sighting!” posted another individual.

