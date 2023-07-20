Lions attack crocodile stealing their prey, reptile refuses to give up

There are certain YouTube channels that are filled with videos that show amazing interactions between wild animals. Latest Sightings is one such platform where people can find intriguing videos mostly on African wildlife. Just like this latest share that shows a face-off between a crocodile and a few lions. The video captures how the big cats react to the reptile trying to steal their prey.

The image shows a confrontation between a lion and a crocodile. (YouTube/@Latestsightings)

A description shared along with the video explains that an individual, Rosa Swart, captured the incredible video while visiting Kruger National Park. The video shows how the crocodile initially scares away a lion and tries stealing its prey. The situation changes, when another lion steps in to save their food.

We won't spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the interesting video:

The video was posted about eight days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over one lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has received several comments from people.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the video of the crocodile and the lions:

“I like how they're forced to accept that they're not getting rid of the croc that easily and they just start eating with the croc staring right at them the whole time,” posted a YouTube user. “Really wish those encounters weren't so short on film, these are so addictive to watch,” added another. “I like how they kept the cubs at a safe distance while accepting the underlying truth that this beast is going no where!” joined a third. “Can't tell if the crocodile was so hungry that he went so far away from water or if he just came to troll those lions,” joked a fourth. “I love how Crocs are the only other predator in the Savanna that can scare or at least put lions on edge just by being there,” wrote a fifth.

