Home / Trending / 10-foot crocodile lunges at man while being rescued from a pool. Watch

10-foot crocodile lunges at man while being rescued from a pool. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 13, 2023 10:44 PM IST

A 10-foot giant crocodile was spotted in a swimming pool. Later the crocodile was rescued by officials.

A 10-foot giant crocodile was recently rescued by Pesky Critters Wildlife Control in Florida. At 2 am on June 11, homeowners spotted a massive crocodile enjoying in their pool. Soon after the wild animal was spotted, rescue officials were called to take out the crocodile from the pool.

Giant python rescued from a pool.(Facebook/@Pesky Critters Wildlife Control )
Giant python rescued from a pool.(Facebook/@Pesky Critters Wildlife Control )

Also Read: Crocodile impregnates herself, ‘virgin birth’ intrigues scientists

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control shared a video of the crocodile being taken out of the pool on Facebook. They wrote, “At 2 am Sunday, June 11, 2023 wildlife officials received a call from a homeowner in Plantation Key at Mile Marker 90 about a MASSIVE 10ft American crocodile in their pool. Pesky Critters Wildlife Control trappers were dispatched to fulfill their role as FWC Crocodile Agents. Expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the crocodile, even after its massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck.”

Watch the clip below:

This post was shared a day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 100 times. Many have also posted comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Woah!!!!! You guys are awesome!" A second shared, "Oh my god!!" A third posted, "Great job helping this croc find his way back into his environment! Sometimes they get a little confused."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crocodile florida facebook video + 2 more
crocodile florida facebook video + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out