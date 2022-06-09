Little boy covers autistic best friend's ears in this heartwarming video. Watch

Friendship is truly one of the most beautiful things that one gets to experience in their lifetime. the videos all over social media that capture and showcase beautiful moments of friendship and the bonds that come with them are always heartwarming and delightful to watch. Just like this one video that has been shared by a woman named Kim Vega on her Instagram page and has gone all kinds of viral for the right reasons.

The video opens to show two kids on a bus, who can be seen travelling as they sit next to each other. The text insert in the video provides more background as to what can be seen happening and what their relationship is like. The two are best friends And out of them, one is autistic while the other makes the best of efforts in order to make sure that his friend is feeling safe and comfortable with him.

The woman who has shared this video on Instagram is the aunt of the boy with autism and she was overwhelmed by this super sweet gesture on her nephew’s best friend’s part. “We need more kids like Jason! Crying,” reads the caption accompanying this video.

Watch it below:

Ever since the video was posted on Instagram on May 11, it has garnered more than 5.2 lakh likes and the numbers only keep increasing. The adorable video of these two boys' sweet friendship has also prompted many people to post heartwarming comments under the video.

An Instagram user writes, “I understand what he's feeling, that really is such an important gesture.” “We all need a Jason sometimes,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I love friendship.”

What are your thoughts on this video?