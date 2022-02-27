Little boy hears for the first time, his reaction will melt your heart. Watch

The videos that show little kids who are hearing impaired or visually impaired and the like, are always heartwarming to watch. What makes these videos even more emotional a watch is that mostly these show how the little kids get to hear or see for the first time, among other things. This video that was recently posted on Instagram by Good News Movement, shows how a hearing impaired boy reacts when he gets to hear for the first time.

This video opens to show how the boy gets his first hearing aid machine. The person assisting them with the whole process lets the boy’s parents know that within a few seconds, he will be able to hear everything for the first time. As soon as the boy finally gets to hear everything with both his hearing aid machines working, his face lights up at this extremely new sensation.

But this part of the video is one of the most heartwarming and emotional moments between this little boy and his mother. Just when the boy finally gets to hear everything clearly and his parents talk to him, he is simply confused as to how to express his emotions. He just hugs his mother very tight and she gets overjoyed at this beautiful moment as well. “This boy hears for the first time. I hope you hear lots of good things in your life!” reads the caption of this video.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on Instagram a little more than 14 hours ago and has gone viral since then. The video has received over 2.6 million views so far and it has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this beautiful moment in the little boy's life.

“The way he looks straight to his mother, sign of trust and love. God bless you mother and kiddo,” commented an Instagram user. “Didn’t realise how much my heart needed this right now,” posted another individual. “I cannot even begin to imagine the overwhelming emotion as a parent of a child who experiences this for the first time!” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this emotional video?

