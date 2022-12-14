Little boy interrupts ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ performance to sing Star Wars’ ‘The Imperial March’

An old video of a little boy interrupting a group performance of the classic nursery rhyme ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ to sing a musical theme from the Star Wars franchise has surfaced online and is now taking turns on social media platforms. The video shows the kid standing in the middle with two other kids, one on each side, and singing his rendition of The Imperial March from the Stars Wars on the microphone. As he sings, the other two kids seem to be lost and confused. For those unaware, the tune he is seen voicing is best known as Darth Vader’s theme music and is composed by John Williams. Darth Vader is the central antagonist of the original trilogy and among the main protagonists throughout the prequel trilogy.

“He was supposed to sing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, but this is way better...,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Twitter handle @buitengebieden. A grinning face with sweat emoji accompanies the caption.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has amassed more than 1.3 million views. The video has also collected an array of comments.

“Slay,” commented an individual. “That and the Lemmy positioned mic stand! Gotta love this kid!” shared another. “Hahaha instead of twinkle twinkle little star he do the Star Wars track,” posted a third. “John Williams would be so proud!” wrote a fourth.

