Little boy’s reaction to his mother making her hair is adorable to watch

Children have a pure heart and they often bring out the best in us. On days when one may not feel the best, toddlers make us smile. In this video, an adorable baby boy compliments his mother when she makes her hair according to his liking. She was caught off-guard by his sweet reaction and was pleasantly surprised.

The video showcases the conversation between a mother and her son inside their car. Sitting in the back seat of the car is her toddler named Easton. The mother records her son’s reaction to her hairstyle. She asks him “You want me to put it (hair) up?” The kid nods his head in agreement. The text in the video reads “My son loves my hair up but I wasn’t expecting that reaction”.

After tying her hair up, she says “Alright, bun life” She asks Easton “There you go, what do you think?”. Baby Easton has the sweetest reaction ever, looking at his mama he goes “wow”. Hearing that, his mother’s day is made and she lets out a huge smile and laughs with him. The viral clip has been captioned “I hadn’t showered, my hair is dirty, no makeup but he made me feel smile and feel so pretty. Real life moment from today.”

Since being shared on Instagram the video has gathered more than eight lakh views and has close to 89,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

“You look so pretty and he knows it,” said a user. “Omg he is the sweetest,” wrote another. “Easton is the best hype man, so darn sweet,” commented a third.

What do you think about this adorable video?