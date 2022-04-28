Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Little girl follows her elder sister to the stage when she wins an award. Watch
trending

Little girl follows her elder sister to the stage when she wins an award. Watch

The little girl followed her elder sister to the stage when she won an award and it is really adorable to watch. 
The little girl followed her elder sister to the stage when she won an award. (nataliegouche/Instagram )
Published on Apr 28, 2022 03:47 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

If you have an older sibling, you must relate to the feeling of looking up to them and going everywhere with them as a kid. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl following her elder sister to the stage when she won an award. The video posted on Instagram will definitely make you go aww as it is really adorable to watch. 

“A few years ago big sis got an award and lil sis thought it was a sibling award so she went up too. If “you ain’t gonna leave me behind” was a person,” says the text on the video. The video shows the elder sister going up on stage as she won an award and her little sister following her. She walks up all the way to the stage where she is welcomed by a man.  

The video was posted on April 11 and it has got over 7.7 million views so far. 

“I heard it’s #nationalsiblingday. Tag your big sis and remind her you’ll follow anywhere she goes,” says the caption of the video. 

Watch the video here.

RELATED STORIES

“This is so cute!!” commented an Instagram user. “I am the big sis. My little sister died. I have brothers but this made me think of us girls. When we were kids, she wanted to be close to me. This is sweet,” posted another user. “Oh my heart. They better give that baby something for taking time out of her busy schedule to go on that stage. Too adorable,” said a third.

The video was posted by Natalie Gouché, a mother of three kids. She has more than 13,000 followers on Instagram. 

What do you think about this adorable video of the two sisters?  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP