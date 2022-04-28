Little girl follows her elder sister to the stage when she wins an award. Watch

If you have an older sibling, you must relate to the feeling of looking up to them and going everywhere with them as a kid. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little girl following her elder sister to the stage when she won an award. The video posted on Instagram will definitely make you go aww as it is really adorable to watch.

“A few years ago big sis got an award and lil sis thought it was a sibling award so she went up too. If “you ain’t gonna leave me behind” was a person,” says the text on the video. The video shows the elder sister going up on stage as she won an award and her little sister following her. She walks up all the way to the stage where she is welcomed by a man.

The video was posted on April 11 and it has got over 7.7 million views so far.

“I heard it’s #nationalsiblingday. Tag your big sis and remind her you’ll follow anywhere she goes,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video here.

“This is so cute!!” commented an Instagram user. “I am the big sis. My little sister died. I have brothers but this made me think of us girls. When we were kids, she wanted to be close to me. This is sweet,” posted another user. “Oh my heart. They better give that baby something for taking time out of her busy schedule to go on that stage. Too adorable,” said a third.

The video was posted by Natalie Gouché, a mother of three kids. She has more than 13,000 followers on Instagram.

