Little girl from Arunachal Pradesh responds after being called ‘Chinese’: ‘Humko Indian bolo’

A young girl from Arunachal Pradesh has responded to a comment about her appearance with a heartfelt message about identity and being Indian. The post was shared by Instagram user Karga Tinkle Gongo. In the caption, she addressed a comment that referred to her as Chinese despite her being Indian.

Arunachal girl responds to being mistaken for Chinese. (Instagram/@karga_tinkle_gongo)

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“Maybe I don’t look the way you expected an Indian person to look, but India has always been a beautiful mix of different faces, cultures, languages and traditions. I’m proud of who I am and where I come from, and I’m also happy that I can speak Hindi,” she wrote.

She went on to mention the comment that prompted her response.

“So yes, this ‘Chinese bacche Hindi bol lete hai’ comment made me smile, but I hope next time we can be a little more curious and a little less judgmental. We’re all human first. Sending love and good vibes,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The young girl’s message highlighted the diversity that exists across India, where people from different regions can have vastly different appearances, languages and cultural traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The young girl’s message highlighted the diversity that exists across India, where people from different regions can have vastly different appearances, languages and cultural traditions. {{/usCountry}}

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Rather than responding angrily, she chose to point out that looking different does not make someone any less Indian. Her mention of speaking Hindi also reflected the assumptions people can make based solely on someone’s appearance.

Check out the full video below:

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Internet reacts

The post has since received several affectionate comments, with many people assuring her that she is very much Indian and asking her not to be upset by the remark.

“Don’t be sad, baby. You are a cute little Indian girl,” one person wrote.

“Little princess, you are more Indian than those who yell rubbish,” another comment read.

“My darling. You are the sweetest little Indian girl,” a user said.

‘You are a true Indian’

Several others also praised the young girl and her family.

“Yes, you are truly an Indian child and come from an Indian family. We are proud of you, Tinkle,” one person commented.

“Nahi beta, you are a true Indian. You are a good baby girl. Love you, daughter,” another wrote.

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“Don’t be sad, baby. Love you always. God bless you,” read another comment.

Others simply focused on how adorable they found her. “Awww, she’s so adorable,” one user wrote.

Another person said, “You are more Indian than those who call you Chinese.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)