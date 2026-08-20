Russian influencer regrets calling ₹60 Mumbai pani puri costly after seeing Dubai price: 'I was wrong'

A Russian influencer who previously expressed shock over paying ₹60 for a plate of pani puri in Mumbai has had a change of heart after spotting the popular Indian street food being sold for AED 42 (around ₹1,096) at Dubai International Airport. In the video, Rudakova recalled her earlier reaction to the ₹60 price tag at Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Market. (Instagram/@irina.rai9)

Irina Rudakova, a Russian model, actress and reality TV personality based in India, recently shared a video from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport, where she came across the surprisingly expensive pani puri.

In the clip, Rudakova recalled her earlier reaction to the ₹60 price tag at Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market. "Friends, I was wrong about the 60 rupees pani puri in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market. I complained a lot about it," she said.

She then showed the price of pani puri at the Dubai airport and pointed out that it cost AED 42 (around ₹1,096). "Here pani puri costs 42 dirhams, which is around ₹1,000. Seeing this, I am now returning to Mumbai," Rudakova said.