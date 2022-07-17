Little girl gets asked if she's eating cake for breakfast. Turns out, she knows

Little kids often wake up and choose to do exactly what they please. And with supportive parents who don't mind their kids having a little fun once in a while, they definitely end up having the times of their lives. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram, shows a cute little girl sitting at her breakfast table. She can be seen eating breakfast but the food that she is eating is not exactly the kind of healthy breakfast food that is most talked about. But this little break from the routine of life has been applauded by many people all over social media, and especially on Instagram, where this video has been making waves via several reshares.

The video has been recently shared on Instagram by the mother of this cute little girl, who is named Mikayla Matthews. On her Instagram page, she has over 1.56 lakh dedicated followers. This particular video that she has shared on her page shows how her little daughter is having some cake during breakfast time. And when she is asked if she is eating cake, viewers realise that the little girl completely understands that she is having cake for breakfast. Its caption reads, “And what about it? Here is your reminder that there is no wrong time to be eating cake.”

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 27, the video has gotten more than 4,300 likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "She's an icon." "I just love her," another user admits. Another response simply repeats what the little girl said, "I is eating cake for breakfast."

