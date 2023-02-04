Little girl gets jealous as dad gifts ring to mom. Video shows how he calms her

The videos capturing different antics of the kids are often interesting to watch. Just like this video that shows a kid’s reaction to her dad giving a ring to her mom. Shared on Instagram, the video shows how the kid gets jealous and also how her dad calms her down.

The video is posted on the Insta page dedicated to the little one. The caption shared along with the video reads, “Don’t forget your daughter is there too.” It also has several hashtags, including #family and #girldad.

The video opens to show the girl standing on a couch with her mom sitting in front of her. Within moments, her dad gets down on one knee, and gifts the ring to her mom. To this, the little one gets visibility jealous and doesn’t shy away from showing it.

Take a look at the video to see what the dad does next:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 6.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“It’s the ‘sorry Umma’ for me,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is one of my favourite videos on the Internet,” posted another. “She wanted to match with mom. LOL,” commented a third. A few, however, were displeased with the video. They argued that she should be taught not to get jealous. Some came into her defence and shared that she is just a kid being a kid. What are your thoughts on the video?

