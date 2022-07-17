Home / Trending / Little girl goes prancing around as classmates wish her happy birthday. Watch
  • The little girl pranced around and danced as her classmates wished her a happy birthday. 
A screengrab of the video of a little girl prancing around in class as her classmates wish her happy birthday.&nbsp;(chaleseakin/Instagram)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 08:08 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Some kids like to be the centre of attention and love to showcase their talent. Such kids are born performers and their antics are a treat to watch. A case in point is this video of a little girl who prances around and dances in class as her classmates wish her happy birthday.

The video was posted on the Instagram account chaleseakin on July 2. It has accumulated more than 5.3 million views, making it viral. The video shows a group of kids singing “happy birthday” to the girl named Josie. Josie goes prancing around in the class and makes ostentatious moves. She dances in the end and does a split before lying down on the floor comically. “We could all use a little more of this “Josie” confidence,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 3.37 lakh likes. It also prompted netizens to post lots of comments as people praised her confidence.

“Sign me up for school again lol,” commented an Instagram user. “The best video! I had to share!!! You go girl!” wrote another. “I wish I had just an ounce of that confidence,” posted a third. “Love it!!! When I was a kid, I was shy and lacked self-confidence, I admire her for being herself. Happy birthday,” reads another comment.

