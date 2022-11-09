Little girl pulls funny weight challenge prank on her dad. Watch

Several videos posted on different social media platforms capture children pulling off the funniest of pranks on their parents. While such moments often become some of their most cherished memories, they make for an entertaining watch for netizens. Case in point, this video that shows a little girl pulling off a hilarious prank on her dad. The video is funny and may leave you laughing hard.

The video was originally posted on Tiktok by a user who uses the handle @justynhardwick2. It was reshared on Reddit by an individual who goes by DarthArrenKae. "Adorable little girl pulls clever prank on daddy. Dad can't even be fully mad, he's honestly impressed," read the caption written along with the video. The video shows a little girl inviting her dad to help her with a weight challenge. "You play too much," he told his daughter and looked around the kitchen for any possible traps. As the video progresses, the little girl convinces him to hold two large containers on a rope over his hands and starts stacking things on his palm. It looked as if she was increasing the weight until she picked up a pair of scissors and cut the rope. What happens next is quite hilarious, and we want you to watch it yourself to let you enjoy it completely.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago and has since received over 77,300 upvotes and a flurry of comments.

"Her cackling in the background after she runs off is 100% the best part," expressed an individual. "God I love the constant suspicious looks around the kitchen," posted another. "Aww, he spotted the camera right away when he walked into the kitchen. Pretended to not notice it anyway so he could have some play time with his kid. Great acting on his part, love this dad!" commented a third.

