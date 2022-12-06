Little girl recreates Alia Bhatt's Kesariya dance steps, netizens call her 'choti Alia'

The song Kesariya from the film Brahmastra has been creating a buzz since its release. While many loved the romantic number picturised on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, others were unhappy with the 'love storiyan' part. Many even took the opportunity to share various renditions and dance covers. Now, a video of a little girl recreating Alia Bhatt's dance steps from the song has surfaced online and is making waves on social media, particularly Instagram.

The now-viral video was shared on the Instagram handle @radadia_vyomi. The page has over 75,300 followers on the meta-owned platform who look forward to the regular dance routines of the little girl. "Weekend fun," read the caption of the post shared on Instagram alongside a grinning face with star eyes emoji. In the video going viral, one can see the little girl sporting a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a red shrug just like Alis Bhatt in the song and recreating her dance steps perfectly with adorable expressions as the song plays on TV in the background.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on November 19, the video has raked up more than 9.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has even prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Best kesariya ever," wrote an indiviudal. "Keep it up," posted another. "Small Alia," shared a third. "Choti Alia," commented a fourth with a heart emoticon. "Amazing performance little Queen," expressed a fifth.

