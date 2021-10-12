Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Little girl's advice on self-worth wows and inspires people. Watch
Little girl’s advice on self-worth wows and inspires people. Watch

The video shows a girl named Abby.
The image is taken from the video that has inspired people.(Instagram/@alongcameabby)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 07:12 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video of a little girl imparting a very important advice has impressed netizens. There is a possibility that her candid way of saying the words may leave you amazed too. Chance are, you may also end up watching the video on loop.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of the girl named Abby. “A little advice from Aunt Abby,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show Abby sitting on a floor in front of what appears to be a doll house. While playing, she expresses herself clearly and in a firm voice.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 9,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It is also being re-posted by many across various social media platforms. People had a lot to say about the wholesome video.

“Ok. I'll just do what I do... Thanks girl,” wrote an Instagram user. “If only she could say this to every version of me throughout the years,” shared another. “Best advice ever,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

