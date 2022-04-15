Little girl's reaction to Harry Styles' As It Was is too cute to miss. Watch

If you are familiar with former One Direction member Harry Styles' music, then you probably have an idea that he has released a new single named As It Was. This song has made waves all over social media and especially on Instagram where it has become the audio behind many viral Reels videos. One such video is too cute to miss and involves a little girl.

The video opens to show an adorable little girl named Elsie standing in her room on a carpeted floor with two cute pigtails. The video has been shared on Instagram by her mother who is named Kyla Sieges, and shares her journey of motherhood with the help of sweet photos and videos of her daughter. There is a chance that this video will make you smile from ear to ear.

This cute video of the little girl dancing to Harry Styles' As It Was, was shared with a caption that reads, “The jury is out and the verdict is… she is obsessed!” The video was shared with a few hashtags like #harrystyles, #harrystylesbaby #harryshouse #asitwasharrystyles #asitwas and the like. We won't give away much so take a look at this cute video of the little baby girl for yourself.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 4 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this little girl’s cute dance moves. It has also received more than 4,500 views on it so far. And the numbers only keep going up.

An Instagram user wrote, “She has got good taste.” “That’s the energy I want to have all day ,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So cute! Love how she loves it.” The video has also received several reshares and many Instagram users have proceeded to tag singer Harry Styles in the comments section as well.

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you like to join this little girl in her dance to Harry Styles’ new single?