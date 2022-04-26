Little girl’s reaction to leaving her grandpa’s home will melt your heart

The bond between children and their grandparents is one of the sweetest as the children are really loved and spoiled by their grandparents whenever they visit them. It is one of the fondest memories of childhood to visit your grandparents’ home. However, it is really difficult for the kids to leave their grandparents’ homes as they are so attached to them. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a girl leaving her grandpa’s home. Her reaction to the whole situation will melt your heart and make you emotional.

The video was posted by the account itsmayakhan20, which is the kid’s account, six days ago and it has got over 8,000 likes so far. “What leaving grandpa’s house looks like?” says the text on the video. In the beginning of the video, the little girl thinks she is going someplace with her grandpa and looks really happy. Then she sees her mother’s car door being opened and she just walks past and stands further away as she doesn’t want to leave. Then she is seen crying her eyes out while seated buckled up inside the car. In the end, she seems a bit happy as she could still see her grandfather waving her goodbye.

“At least she stayed the night this time,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Aww you’ll get to go back, so hurt,” commented an Instagram user. “It’s a real chemistry that will never change that kids love their grandparents more than their parents, I am sure whoever had a boon of meeting their grandparents would second that,” posted another. “Aww she loves her grandad,” said a third.

The girl named Maya has over 5,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable video?

