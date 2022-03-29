Little girl’s sweet reaction to a snack made by her mother will melt your heart

Having kids is one of the greatest joys in life as they are so adorable and precious. Kids being full of love and gratitude shows how well you are as a parent and its heartwarming to watch. Like this adorable video of a little girl posted on Instagram that shows her reaction when her mother makes a sweet snack for her. The little girl’s sweet reaction will melt your heart.

The video was posted by the account natalieandbruna on March 19. Natalie is the name of the daughter while the woman is called Bruna Fava. They have 2.61 lakh followers on Instagram. The video has been viewed 4.49 lakh times so far.

“My daughter’s reaction when I make something cute for her,” says the text on the video. The woman cooked a sweet treat for her daughter which also had something in the shape of a bear. The little girl liked it so much that she can’t help smiling. She kisses the food before eating it and it is adorable to watch.

“The way she appreciates all the things I do for her always makes me smile,” says the caption of the video along with a smiling emoji.

“The sweetest baby,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. “When she kissed the bear-in-blanket snack,” posted another. “Playing, playing, playing…eats it. Lol,” said a third. Another user said, “Aww! She is too adorable and always grateful! You are a wonderful mother!”

