Little girl takes part in baby race as crowd cheers for her. Watch sweet video

In wholesome content that would just brighten up your day, a toddler took part in a baby race at a baseball stadium as the crowd cheered for her. The little girl was adopted from India by her parents who live in the US. She took part in a baby race at the stadium and her reaction on crossing the finish line is heartening to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page hillearyphotography on June 15. It has received more than two million views so far. The Instagram account belongs to Meredith Hilleary, a wedding photographer from Savannah city in Georgia, US. She recently adopted a little girl from India. The toddler enjoyed attending baseball games of the team Savannah Bananas. “My little girl was recently adopted from a tiny village in India. She has had to learn a new language, adapt to a new family and a new culture. One of her favourite things to do this summer has been to attend Savannah Bananas baseball games. She was chosen for the baby race and we weren’t sure how she would do, considering she just learned how to walk, along with the loud noises and thousands of fans,” it is explained via texts inserted in the video. The little girl is seen running towards the finish line as thousands in the crowd cheer her on. As she crosses the finish line, she raises her hands and it’s just adorable to watch.

“I tear up every single time I watch this!! Thank you to all those who always cheer her on!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 2.25 lakh likes and prompted netizens to post several comments.

“You guys have gifted her a life,” commented an Instagram user along with a heart emoji. “This is the cutest video I’ve seen today. She’s adorbs!” posted another. “Her little run and her arm raised in victory!” said a third.