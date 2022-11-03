Little girl teaches pet cat how to colour a sketch, feline's reaction goes viral

If you have had cats while growing up, you'll not take this video as a surprise. In it, one gets to see how a cute little girl teaches colouring to her feline friend, who is clueless but patient. And the cat's reaction to being taught colouring has attracted people's attention and created a lot of buzz on social media. "'Why, just why mommy?' - cat," read the caption posted on Twitter alongside the video on the handle @buitengebieden. The caption also accompanied a laughing emoticon.

In the 12-second-long clip that has no sound, the little girl holds the cat's paw in her hand and colours a sketch in her drawing book with a purple-coloured pencil. It is funnier to watch that the cat moves its paw but doesn't look at the drawing book, not even once! And the look on the feline's face establishes that it doesn't enjoy colouring but lets the girl do it out of love.

Watch the viral video below:

The video, shared two days ago on Twitter, has received over 10.3 million views so far. It has also raked several comments from tweeple.

A user hilariously posted a video that shows a cat getting spa with the caption, "An hour later." "The look in the cat's eyes is saying 'I'll get you for this. If not in this life, then in the next. And unlike you, I have nine of them.'," posted another. "Ok. So we do the colouring in, but I am not writing any of ya homework essays anymore!" remarked a third.

