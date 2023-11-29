close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Logical reasoning brain teaser: Can you solve this puzzle in a minute?

Logical reasoning brain teaser: Can you solve this puzzle in a minute?

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 29, 2023 08:02 AM IST

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by @mathspuzzle. Will you be able to solve it?

Solving brain teasers and puzzles is an excellent way to keep one's mind occupied. There are several questions that might even keep you busy for hours and even days. And, if you enjoy solving such things, we have just the brain teaser for you.

Can you solve this brain teaser?
Can you solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by @mathspuzzles. It states, "You are in the puzzles land desert with 3,000 bananas and a camel which can carry at most 1,000 bananas at a time. The camel eats a banana each kilometre. You have to transport the bananas 1,000 kilometres to the marketplace. What is the maximum number of bananas that can reach the marketplace?"

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while back. Since being posted, it has been liked a few times and has several comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. One individual guessed "500" as the solution, while another thought it was "466".

What is the correct solution according to you?

Earlier, another maths-related brain teaser had gone viral on social media. In the question, you have to find the final value of “14 ÷ 7 (3 x 3)”. Will you be able to solve it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out