Donkeys deliver EVMs to villages in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul on eve of Lok Sabha elections. Watch

The Lok Sabha election 2024 in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19 during the first phase to elect the 39 members of the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha. Ahead of the polling day, a video of donkeys transporting the EVMs to remote areas has gone viral on the Internet and has sparked a debate over the road infrastructure. Donkey's carrying EVMs on their backs in Tamil Nadu. (X/@ani)

The video was shared on X by news agency ANI with the caption, “Tamil Nadu: Donkeys carry EVMs to villages in the Natham area of Dindigul district, ahead of Lok Sabha elections.”

The video opens to show locals loading EVMs and subsequently tying EVMs on donkeys. As the video goes on, the donkeys can be seen taking the EVMs uphill under tight security.

Watch donkeys carrying EVMs to polling centre in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul:

The new agency shared the video on April 18. It has since then accumulated over 41,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“We’re getting ready to send astronauts to the moon but can’t even drop off a polling team with a helicopter in remote areas. Next time you come across a picture of rocket parts being transported on bicycles during the early days of ISRO, remember this video!” posted an individual.

Another added, “This reflects poorly on the Election Commission of India.”

Many even criticised the ruling government over poor road infrastructure, with one terming it “DMK development”.

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-1

The first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 19th. A total of 102 seats across 21 states will be up for voting in this phase. Out of these, 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, along with the lone Puducherry constituency, will also be going to the polls.