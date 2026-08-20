London hostel kicks out Indian guest — but it wasn’t a case of racism

An Indian travel vlogger has shared a video showing a fellow Indian who was kicked out of a hostel in London. Rahul, who also goes by Nomad Mikey on Instagram, shared footage of the woman standing on the road with the caption: “Indian girl kicked out from hostel in London.”

An Indian vlogger revealed that the woman was kicked out of a hostel in London. (Instagram/@travelinstavlogs)

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In his video, he explained that this was not a case of racism. Instead, the woman had refused to follow rules set down by the London hostel, which ultimately led to her unceremonious ouster from the place.

“India me rules follow nahi hote to iska matlab ye nahi kahi or nahi hote,” Rahul wrote. The jibe roughly translates to “Just because people don’t follow rules in India, it doesn’t mean that other rules are not followed in other places too.”

What happened at the hostel

In the video, Rahul explained that the London hostel — like most other places in the UK capital — has a strict checkout time of 10 am. The Indian woman, however, refused to check out at 10 am.

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{{^usCountry}} “Bhai hostel me 10 baje ka check-out time hota hai. London me most of the jagah aapko 10 baje hi check-out time milega. Aur ye 10 baje check-out na kari,” the Indian travel vlogger said, explaining that the woman did not check out at the stipulated time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bhai hostel me 10 baje ka check-out time hota hai. London me most of the jagah aapko 10 baje hi check-out time milega. Aur ye 10 baje check-out na kari,” the Indian travel vlogger said, explaining that the woman did not check out at the stipulated time. {{/usCountry}}

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When staffers asked her to check out, she kept delaying the process.

Rahul explained that there were other tourists waiting to check into the room that the Indian woman refused to vacate on time.

“Haan mai karti hu, mai karti hu (Yes, yes I’ll do it),” the woman kept saying.

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Ultimately, the staff had to remove her from the hostel by force. “Isko bhai zabardasti hostel se bahar nikal diya gaya, aur phir ye video banane lag gayi thi,” Rahul said, claiming that the woman started filming when she realised she was being thrown out.

“Not racism”

After witnessing the entire incident, Rahul warned his followers not to trust one-sided narratives.

"So if you ever see a video like this, don't judge anyone. Just by watching a one-sided video... brother, you should know both sides of the story. First, the hostel staff politely and properly asked her multiple times to check out, but she wasn't doing it. In the end, she was forcibly removed,” he explained, speaking in Hindi.

The Indian traveller further explained that this was not a case of racism. It was a case of a hostel guest refusing to follow rules.

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“Because now that she posted this, the video went so viral, and people will comment on her video saying, 'Go to London, go on, this is what happens there, there's racism, there's this and that'. But I'm telling you, there is no such racism; you just have to follow the rules—this isn't India, bro,” he concluded.