Long-lost brother and sister reunite with each other. Their story is like a movie. Watch

A story of a reunion between a pair of long-lost brother and sister may leave you surprised and prompt you to say how it sounds like a movie. Shared on Facebook, a post explains how the duo ended up reuniting after one of them decided to take a DNA test.

Cook Children's hospital shared the story on their official page along with a video. “Two siblings went through life without knowing one another existed – and over the course of seven years, they walked past each other multiple times at Cook Children’s Medical Center,” they wrote.

“Raymond Turner, Producer at Sparklefly Recording Studio in the Child Life Zone, submitted his DNA to 23andMe with the intention of learning about his ancestry. When he received his results, he found he had a ‘familial match, sibling. ’ That match’s name? Christina Sadberry. Christina has been bringing her 11-year-old son to Cook Children’s since 2015. On their way into the medical center for each visit, they stopped by Child Life Zone to check out the replica LEGO display and watch patients sing, record and play music in the SparkleFly Recording Studio,” they added.

The hospital also shared a quote from Turner expressing his reaction to the entire incident. “‘When you put all of these things together when we recount all of this, there’s no way we could have scripted this... This was a divine appointment, this was on God’s timetable and it was at the right moment,’ said Raymond,” it read.

Take a look at the video which sheds some more light about the wonderful reunion:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4,500 views and counting. The share has also gathered several comments from people. “Mr Turner is such an amazing person. Reading this story makes me so happy for him and Christina,” commented a Facebook user. “Omg! All the tears!! What a beautiful meeting. Love this story!” expressed another. “Crying! Oh my God how amazing!!!,” posted a third. “That’s amazing,” wrote a fourth. A few also showed their reactions through heart emoticons.