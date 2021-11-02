'Look at my baby': mommy doggo holds 'smol' newborn pup in her mouth. Watch

Golden retrievers are among the friendliest, most polite and gentle breeds of dogs to ever exist and a viral video from Reddit will prove it to be true even more.

This new mommy doggo is extremely proud to have given birth to her cute puppy and wants her ‘hooman’ to validate or compliment her on how well she has managed to make the tiny being adorable as it is!

In this new viral video, we can see the proud mommy dog, sitting on all fours and picking up the ‘smol’ puppy from the ground. She then holds it in her mouth as if to show off her beautiful work.

The video clip might just be only eleven seconds long, but it is enough to melt everybody's hearts. Sure enough, ninety-three percent of the people who have watched the video have upvoted it on the subReddit - r/aww that has almost thirty million members.

Watch this proud moment for the pooch for yourself right here:

“I made this!” - read one comment where a Redditor tries their best to figure out what exactly might have been going through the dog's mind while lifting her baby up in her mouth like that.

While yet another viewer was trying to figure out what might have been going through the little puppy’s mind while its mum pulled an act like this. “OMG mom, stop. You're embarrassing me,” that is what this viewer guessed it could have been.

If you could put words into these adorable doggos’ mouths, what would they be?

