'Looking for a room for my daughter': Father's message to Bengaluru woman wins praise

A father's heartfelt message to a woman in Bengaluru has resonated with many on social media. Hoping to find a rented room for his daughter, who was set to visit the city for the first time, the father reached out through Instagram, asking if she could help.

The father searching for a room in Bengaluru for his daughter. (Representative Image)

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The post prompted many people to praise the father's concern for his daughter, while others discussed the caption that accompanied the screenshot.

What did the post show?

The post was shared on X by Simridhi, who wrote, "Smash patriarchy all you want. But this is how a father takes care of his daughter. P.S. A random Instagram DM I received. Probably a father who is taking every shot possible to get a place for his daughter in Bangalore."

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The screenshot showed a direct message from a man named Prakash from Kolkata. It read, "Hello. I am Prakash from Kolkata. Looking for a single room on rent for my daughter, who will be coming to Bangalore for the first time. Can you help?"

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{{^usCountry}} Although the woman was not a landlord, the father appeared to have contacted her in the hope that someone living in Bengaluru might be able to help him find accommodation for his daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the woman was not a landlord, the father appeared to have contacted her in the hope that someone living in Bengaluru might be able to help him find accommodation for his daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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Take a look:

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How did social media react?

Many social media users said the message reflected the care and concern parents have when their children move to a new city.

One user wrote, "This post has made my day."

Another commented, "He just wants his daughter to be safe."

A third said, "This is beautiful."

Several others encouraged people to help the father, leaving comments such as "Help her" and "Aww."

At the same time, some users questioned the caption's reference to patriarchy.

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One person wrote, "I don't understand why we need to smash patriarchy for this."

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Another asked, "Where does patriarchy come into this?"

While people had different views on the caption, many said the father's message showed the lengths parents go to keep their children safe.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)