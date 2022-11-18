Lost dog goes to the police, gets reunited with owner, netizens call her smart

In England, a lost dog by the name of Rosie was smart enough to enter a police station and be reunited with its owner. Fireworks terrified the Border Collie, who ran away from its owners. But after the dog entered the police station on its own, the officers came to its aid. In the CCTV footage shared by Leicestershire Police, you can see the dog entering the police station and then sitting by the doors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the post's caption, they wrote, "Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss. Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well. Rosie was being walked nearby with a second dog when she managed to wander off. What a lovely, clever dog."

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked 2400 times and has several comments.

One person in the comments wrote, "What a beautiful and clever girly. Glad you're home Rosie! Thank you, Loughborough Police ." A second person added, "Clearly understands the stranger danger rule and headed for the police for help. Well done Rosie." "What a clever dog taking herself to the police station when lost," said a third.