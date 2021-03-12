‘Lost one atmosphere, gained another’: Nasa’s post on exoplanet wows people

If you’re someone who follows the social media profiles managed by Nasa, then you may be aware of the informative posts they often share which allow people to know more about world which exists outside our Blue Planet – at times even outside our own solar system. Just like this recent share by the space agency about an exoplanet.

Taking the official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, they shared about the rocky planet which lost one atmosphere but gained another.

“This rocky planet may have lost one atmosphere, but gained another! Hubble studied an exoplanet (a planet outside our solar system) and found that it might have a secondary atmosphere caused by volcanic activity,” they tweeted. They also shared a blog link which explains about the discovery. The share is complete with an illustration video that describes about the celestial body in detail.

The blog describes that the planet is called GJ 1132 b which “began as a gaseous world with a thick hydrogen blanket of atmosphere.” Due to intense radiation of the hot and young star it orbits, it quickly lost its “primordial hydrogen and helium atmosphere”. However, to the surprise of astronomers, they noticed a "secondary atmosphere" that is present now.

Since being shared, it has created quite a stir among people. The post has accumulated nearly 1,600 likes. People had a lot to say about the share. A post about the planet was also shared on Hubble’s official Instagram profile. People expressed their wonder while commenting on the Insta post.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is really cool,” shared another. “I’ll say it again, The Hubble Space Telescope is the single most important tool in helping humanity understand the universe,” expressed a third.

