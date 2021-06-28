Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL
trending

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Digital creator and radio jockey Karishma has shared this hilarious video on Instagram which perfectly sums up the confusion one has while buying mangoes.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:00 PM IST
This Instagram video on mangoes will leaving laughing.(Instagram/@rjkarishma)

‘Alphonso, naam toh suna hi hoga?’ But how many other kinds of mangoes do you know about? Well, if you’re someone who loves to eat mangoes but always gets confused with the different names of the different mango varieties, this Instagram video may just feel extremely relatable.

Digital creator and radio jockey Karishma has shared this hilarious video which perfectly sums up the confusion one has while buying mangoes. In the clip, she plays out a scene in which she goes to pick up some mangoes. However, the different names cause her some issues.

Maine seb khana shuru kardiya hai iss chakkar mai ab (I have started eating apples instead after all this),” she mentions in the caption of her video. We’ll just let you watch the clip so you enjoy it completely.

Watch the video below:

Posted about a week ago, the video has collected over 45,000 likes and several hilarious comments.

“This is amazing,” reacted an individual. “Totapari papa ki pari… kadak rhyming,” added another. “Meri bhi yahi problem hai (I have the same problem),” posted a third.

Many others simply used laughing emoticons to share their reactions to the video.

What do you think about this clip? Did it make you laugh out loud?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mangoes funny video viral videos
TRENDING NEWS

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch

Gordon Ramsay’s hilarious reaction to person cooking his signature dish is viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP