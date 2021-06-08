Love singing along to Bollywood songs? This video may seem highly relatable

That warm and fuzzy feeling you get while flipping through channels and hearing that familiar classic number again is priceless. Now imagine getting yourself in the mood to sing along to this song - with feels - but you end up messing it up somehow. Haven’t we all been in this annoying situation? If you’re nodding in agreement, this video will likely feel relatable.

The video has been shared on an Instagram page called ‘cajole’ and it demonstrates this whole situation perfectly. Chances are it will leave you laughing out loud just as it has impressed so many netizens.

The clip shows the vlogger trying to sing along to the song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Only, her singing along doesn’t quite go the way she thinks it would. We’ll just let you watch the video to see what happens.

Watch the video:

The video has collected over 6.5 lakh views and more than 57,000 likes since it was posted on May 18. The comments section is flooded with reactions.

“Why so funny,” posted an individual. “This is so funny and true,” added another. “That's how trust issues develop!” shared a third. “This is relatable,” wrote a fourth.

Has this ever happened to you? What do you think of this video?