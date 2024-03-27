 Lt Colonel, who lost a limb in operations, skydives from 14,000 ft in Bathinda. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Lt Colonel, who lost a limb in operations, skydives from 14,000 ft in Bathinda. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 27, 2024 02:09 PM IST

The official X handle of the Indian Army took to X to inform about Lt Col Avnish Bajpai. Many people saluted him for his courage.

Lieutenant Colonel Avnish Bajpai has stunned social media users after he skydived from 14,000 ft in Bhatinda with an artificial limb. The official X handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Indian Army shared pictures of him. After they were posted, it went viral and garnered numerous reactions.

Snapshot of Lt Col Avnish Bajpai with a group. (X/@adgpi)

"Lt Col Avnish Bajpai, a courageous warrior and a battle casualty who lost a limb in operations, took on the ultimate challenge. He Skydived from 14,000ft with an artificial limb. This outstanding achievement at #Bathinda Airbase is a testament to the human spirit, resilience and the power of determination," wrote @adgpi in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Army raises unit to tap new technologies for communications)

Alongside, they also posted pictures of Lt Col Avnish Bajpai. One of the pictures shows him inside a helicopter, while another shows him standing in front of it with a group of people.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on March 26. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 51,000 views. The share also has more than 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Several people took to the comments section of the post to express their reactions and salute him for his courage. (Also Read: Daughter joins Indian Army 20 years after Major's martyrdom, 'all for the supreme sacrifice of her father')

Check out how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Testament to the human spirit, resilience and the power of determination."

A second added, "Salute to the spirit of a soldier. Jai Hind."

"Buddy, it's a remarkable feat. You have added another feather in your hat after conquering big running events. It is memorable to have run with you a 42km full Mumbai marathon in 2015. Your energy and enthusiasm are damn contagious. Trailblazing to sky surfing," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "An Indian Soldier will never accept defeat. Congratulations to Lt. Col. Avnish Bajpai. You are an inspiration. Jai Hind."

A fifth said, "Sky is not the limit for such motivated warriors."

